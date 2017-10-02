FinnCap Cuts CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CITY) Price Target to GBX 90

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) had its price target trimmed by FinnCap from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Peel Hunt started coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an add rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.86) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 90 ($1.21).

Shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) opened at 41.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 108.93 million. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.34.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had a negative net margin of 58.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of GBX 904 million for the quarter.

About CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

