Financial Review: Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) and Its Competitors

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MATN) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mateon Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Mateon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -224.38% -186.53% Mateon Therapeutics Competitors -912.91% -186.15% -28.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A -$14.59 million -0.43 Mateon Therapeutics Competitors $224.58 million $58.11 million -1.00

Mateon Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics. Mateon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mateon Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mateon Therapeutics Competitors 166 554 1216 16 2.55

Mateon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.57%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 53.63%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics rivals beat Mateon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.