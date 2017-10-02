Financial Contrast: Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) versus FS Investment Corporation (FSIC)

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ: FSFR) and FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and FS Investment Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 FS Investment Corporation 0 4 0 0 2.00

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. FS Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given FS Investment Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS Investment Corporation is more favorable than Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp..

Dividends

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. FS Investment Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. pays out 161.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS Investment Corporation pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS Investment Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of FS Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FS Investment Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and FS Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. 29.89% 7.27% 3.83% FS Investment Corporation 59.88% 8.92% 4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and FS Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. N/A N/A N/A $0.47 18.72 FS Investment Corporation N/A N/A N/A $1.02 8.28

FS Investment Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Investment Corporation has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FS Investment Corporation beats Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in portfolio companies primarily in the form of senior loans. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. Fifth Street Management LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies. It may purchase interests in loans or make other debt investments, including investments in senior secured bonds, through secondary market transactions in the over-the-counter market or directly from target companies as primary market or directly originated investments. It invests in a range of industries, including capital goods; consumer services; consumer durables and apparel; materials; commercial and professional services, and diversified financials. Its investment advisor is FB Income Advisor, LLC.

