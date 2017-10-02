Financial Contrast: Farmland Partners (FPI) vs. QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Farmland Partners Inc. alerts:

This table compares Farmland Partners and QTS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $38.89 million 7.66 $24.04 million $0.12 75.34 QTS Realty Trust $422.74 million 6.05 $158.07 million $0.40 130.90

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmland Partners and QTS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 QTS Realty Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $56.92, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 12.46% 1.66% 0.60% QTS Realty Trust 4.60% 2.04% 0.93%

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmland Partners pays out 425.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust pays out 390.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Farmland Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership). All of the Company’s assets are held by, and its operations are primarily conducted through, the Operating Partnership and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company’s principal investment focus is on farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America, however, it may seek to acquire farmland outside of North America. It also may acquire properties related to farming, such as grain storage facilities, grain elevators, feedlots, cold storage facilities, processing plants and distribution centers, as well as livestock farms or ranches. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 115,489 acres, as well as eight grain storage facilities.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company has an integrated platform through which it owns and operates its data centers and provides a range of information technology (IT) infrastructure solutions. Its spectrum of core data center products is referred to as 3Cs, which consists of Custom Data Center (C1), Colocation (C2), and Cloud and Managed Services (C3). Its 3C integrated technology platform provides information technology solutions for Web and information technology applications. Its data centers facilities are used by its customers to house, power and cool the networking equipment and computer systems that support their business processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.