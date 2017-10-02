Financial Contrast: Consolidated Edison (ED) and Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Otter Tail Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $11.99 billion 2.06 $3.79 billion $4.14 19.49 Otter Tail Corporation $820.02 million 2.09 $191.22 million $1.72 25.20

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail Corporation. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail Corporation has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Otter Tail Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Otter Tail Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Otter Tail Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 10.57% 8.59% 2.56% Otter Tail Corporation 8.35% 10.14% 3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Consolidated Edison and Otter Tail Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 4 5 0 0 1.56 Otter Tail Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus price target of $76.72, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Otter Tail Corporation has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Otter Tail Corporation.

Dividends

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Otter Tail Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Consolidated Edison pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail Corporation pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Otter Tail Corporation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc. (Con Edison Transmission). CECONY’s principal business operations are its regulated electric, gas and steam delivery businesses. CECONY provides electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in New York City and Westchester County. O&R’s principal business operations are its regulated electric and gas delivery businesses. The Clean Energy Businesses develop, own and operate renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provide energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers. Con Edison Transmission, through its subsidiaries, invests in electric transmission facilities and gas pipeline and storage facilities.

About Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP). The Manufacturing segment consists of businesses in manufacturing activities, such as contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of material and handling trays and horticultural containers. These businesses have manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota and sell products primarily in the United States. The Plastics segment consists of businesses producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe at plants in North Dakota and Arizona. The PVC pipe is sold primarily in the upper Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company’s manufacturing and plastic pipe businesses are owned by its subsidiary, Varistar Corporation.

