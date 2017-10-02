Financial Analysis: Forest City Enterprises (FCE-A) and Zillow Group (Z)

Forest City Enterprises (NASDAQ: FCE-A) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Enterprises and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -4.47% -0.40% -0.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forest City Enterprises and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Zillow Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Forest City Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $46.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Forest City Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forest City Enterprises and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Enterprises $955.86 million 7.12 $450.04 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $964.83 million 7.73 $35.12 million ($0.24) -167.54

Forest City Enterprises has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Forest City Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forest City Enterprises Company Profile

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It was formerly known as Forest City Enterprises, Inc. Forest City Realty Trust, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companys portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Naked Apartments. It also owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and Retsly, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

