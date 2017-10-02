Financial Analysis: Apogee Enterprises (APOG) and The Competition

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Apogee Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 6.57% 17.89% 10.27% Apogee Enterprises Competitors -23.72% 870.83% 5.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.20 billion $159.52 million 17.54 Apogee Enterprises Competitors $2.53 billion $321.97 million 29.18

Apogee Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apogee Enterprises and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apogee Enterprises Competitors 99 545 836 23 2.52

Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.81%. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises peers beat Apogee Enterprises on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems. The Architectural Services segment designs, engineers, fabricates and installs the walls of glass, windows and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems. The Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment manufactures glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and fine art markets.

