Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 54.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,213.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,130 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,369.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-trims-position-in-occidental-petroleum-corporation-oxy.html.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.