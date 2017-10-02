FFW Corp. (FFWC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

FFW Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

FFW Corp. (FFWC) remained flat at $38.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares. FFW Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68.

About FFW Corp.

FFW Corporation is the holding company for Crossroads Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking services and a range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash, Indiana and approximately four other Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, and Syracuse.

