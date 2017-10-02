Federal-Mogul Holdings (FDML) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Federal-Mogul Holdings (NASDAQ:FDML) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federal-Mogul Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9205409563839 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

About Federal-Mogul Holdings

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket.

