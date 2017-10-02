FBR & Co Weighs in on RMR Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) – FBR & Co boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RMR Group in a research note issued on Friday. FBR & Co analyst Maher. B now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. FBR & Co has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for RMR Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). RMR Group had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price objective on RMR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of RMR Group (NYSE RMR) opened at 51.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 977.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 348.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 572,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period.

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

