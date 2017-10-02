FBR & Co Analysts Give Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) a $10.00 Price Target

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by equities researchers at FBR & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. FBR & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cliffs Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Cliffs Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Get Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. alerts:

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE CLF) traded up 2.80% during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042,823 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Cliffs Natural Resources has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cliffs Natural Resources will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “FBR & Co Analysts Give Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) a $10.00 Price Target” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/fbr-co-analysts-give-cliffs-natural-resources-inc-clf-a-10-00-price-target.html.

In related news, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $711,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,586,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,503,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cliffs Natural Resources by 49.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cliffs Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ARP Americas LLC increased its stake in Cliffs Natural Resources by 72.5% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cliffs Natural Resources by 486.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cliffs Natural Resources

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.