Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) Stock Price

News coverage about Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7313778318942 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) traded up 0.21% on Monday, reaching $23.84. 171,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

