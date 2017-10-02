Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL raised its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 4,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Starbucks Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG set a $67.00 price target on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “average” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) traded up 0.2236% during trading on Monday, hitting $53.8301. 3,070,281 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1732 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

