Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $55.09 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CQP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $55,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays PLC downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $34.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) traded down 0.59% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. 64,394 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($4.19). The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.91 million. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 39.76%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners LP will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company operates through liquefaction and regasification operations at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL), it is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities (the Liquefaction Project) at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

