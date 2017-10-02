Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $28,840,000 Holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Hoegh LNG Partners makes up about 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,297,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,448,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 46,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ HMLP) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. 63,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $615.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $20.65.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

