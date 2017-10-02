Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower Corporation (REIT) were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,788,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.58.

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.03. The stock had a trading volume of 436,978 shares. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $148.71.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.75). American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $4,960,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 20,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $2,897,733.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,747 shares of company stock worth $9,954,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

