Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation by 23,429.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation by 151.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 195,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation by 134.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 177,840 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation by 3,643.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) opened at 140.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.77 and a 12-month high of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.07 million. Fair Isaac Corporation had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Fair Isaac Corporation’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post $4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $373,650.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

