FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) COO Mark J. Hale Sells 9,458 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) COO Mark J. Hale sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.34, for a total value of $1,705,655.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE FDS) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,918 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.95 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

Get FactSet Research Systems Inc. alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.26 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 55.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) COO Mark J. Hale Sells 9,458 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-coo-mark-j-hale-sells-9458-shares.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,029,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 629,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,629,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.