Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 14,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/facebook-inc-fb-stake-boosted-by-ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc.html.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 268,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.52, for a total transaction of $42,499,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667,406 shares of company stock worth $2,078,665,122. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 170.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market cap of $496.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.70. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $175.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.91 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.95.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.