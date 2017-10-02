F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,592,000 after buying an additional 278,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,305,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/f5-networks-inc-ffiv-stake-boosted-by-cibc-world-markets-corp.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.81.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $242,688.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,291.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $367,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,607. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened at 120.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.57 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.