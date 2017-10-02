F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. Corporation to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) traded up 0.57% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 2,329,185 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.97. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. F.N.B. Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,588.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,087.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in F.N.B. Corporation by 35.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,201,000 after buying an additional 2,127,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 25,256.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,800,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655,273 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

