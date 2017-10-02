Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Stake Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP bought a new stake in Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 389,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 327,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $36,489.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,758.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) opened at 63.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $77.50.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

