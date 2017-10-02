Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter worth $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 63.32 on Monday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

