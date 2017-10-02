Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $78.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.38 million. Exponent posted sales of $74.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $78.74 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $320.12 million to $337.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.
Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Shares of Exponent (NASDAQ EXPO) traded up 2.77% during trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,869 shares. Exponent has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.
In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $82,039.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $101,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Johnston sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $223,131.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,848 shares of company stock worth $5,203,447 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exponent by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.
