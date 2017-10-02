Exelon Corporation (EXC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,672,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,846,913 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,942,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,038,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,490,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,920,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $393,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,723,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $8,195,422.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) traded up 1.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,468 shares. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.59%.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

