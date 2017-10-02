Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,094 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 18,365,552 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,406,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Vetr raised shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.39 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,899,204.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,952 shares in the company, valued at $11,988,618.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.71 per share, with a total value of $94,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,955.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,304 shares of company stock worth $5,218,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 113.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 48.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 101,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) opened at 47.12 on Monday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company’s market capitalization is $5.61 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 83.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

