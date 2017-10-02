Exa Corporation (EXA) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) in a research note published on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $24.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Exa Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.25 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Exa Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Exa Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Exa Corporation from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exa Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Exa Corporation (NASDAQ EXA) opened at 24.18 on Thursday. Exa Corporation has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $363.09 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Exa Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exa Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc purchased 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $234,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 243,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,183 over the last three months. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exa Corporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,418,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exa Corporation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exa Corporation by 27.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exa Corporation by 289.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exa Corporation Company Profile

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

