EVINE Live (EVLV) and Dover Saddlery (DOVR) Head-To-Head Contrast

EVINE Live (NASDAQ: EVLV) and Dover Saddlery (NASDAQ:DOVR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of EVINE Live shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Dover Saddlery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -1.08% -8.38% -2.45% Dover Saddlery -3.40% -17.52% -6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EVINE Live and Dover Saddlery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Saddlery 0 1 0 0 2.00

EVINE Live currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 101.92%. Given EVINE Live’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Dover Saddlery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVINE Live and Dover Saddlery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $647.45 million 0.10 $12.69 million ($0.11) -9.45 Dover Saddlery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVINE Live has higher revenue and earnings than Dover Saddlery.

Summary

EVINE Live beats Dover Saddlery on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories. In addition, it offers a collection of men’s and women’s watches from classic to modern designs. It features home decor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories and home furnishings. Its beauty assortment features a range of skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products. It also offers a range of apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories and footwear.

About Dover Saddlery

Dover Saddlery, Inc. is a retailer and omni-channel marketer of equestrian products in the United States. The Company sells its products through omni-channel, including direct and retail. The Company offers a range of products required to own, ride, train and compete with a horse. The Company’s equestrian product line includes a range of separate items such as saddles, tack, specialized apparel, footwear, horse clothing, horse health and stable products. As of December 31, 2013, the Company, through its subsidiaries, operates twenty-one retail stores under the Dover Saddlery brand and one retail store under the Smith Brothers brand. It maintains two catalogs. The Dover Saddlery catalog caters to the mid to high-end, English-style, equestrian products customer. The Smith Brothers catalog is aimed at the Western-style, equestrian products customer. The Company offers web-base marketing through its Websites www.doversaddlery.com and www.smithbrothers.com.

