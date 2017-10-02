Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,008,000. Finally, Bancorpsouth Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) opened at 70.45 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In related news, Director Mikel A. Durham bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

