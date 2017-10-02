Euroseas (ESEA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Euroseas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.4580934287994 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) traded up 5.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 21,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $19.78 million. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is engaged in the shipping business. The Company is an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and is a provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes. Eurobulk Ltd. manages the Company’s operations. The Company also owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

