Euronav NV (EURN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Euronav NV in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Euronav NV (NASDAQ EURN) traded down 0.62% on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 607,416 shares. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 41.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,735,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 530,831 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav NV Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

