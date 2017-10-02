Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($17.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.86) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,245 ($16.74) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,297 ($17.44).

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM) opened at 1173.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.42. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a one year low of GBX 944.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,240.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.26 billion.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is an investment holding company. The Company is a business-to-business media company, which is focused on the asset management, banking and commodities sectors. Its segments include Asset management; Pricing, data and market intelligence; Banking and finance, and Commodity events.

