ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,703 Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,992,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 242,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 184,114 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $574,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,703 Rollins, Inc. (ROL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/etrade-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-6703-rollins-inc-rol.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) opened at 46.14 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.81 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.