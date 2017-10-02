ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe Corporation were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe Corporation by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deluxe Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Deluxe Corporation by 2,985.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX) opened at 72.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Deluxe Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $485.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Deluxe Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Deluxe Corporation news, VP John D. Filby sold 18,936 shares of Deluxe Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $1,367,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,780.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $144,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Deluxe Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Deluxe Corporation Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

