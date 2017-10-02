Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $548.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) will announce sales of $548.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esterline Technologies Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.30 million and the highest is $555.00 million. Esterline Technologies Corporation posted sales of $543.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Corporation will report full year sales of $548.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.22). Esterline Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esterline Technologies Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Esterline Technologies Corporation from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE ESL) opened at 90.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.49. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $102.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Esterline Technologies Corporation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in the first quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

