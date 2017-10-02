Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,286,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,207,000 after acquiring an additional 485,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,956 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,523,000 after acquiring an additional 167,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,073,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,969,000 after acquiring an additional 880,014 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,416,000 after acquiring an additional 460,548 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) traded up 0.283% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.145. 220,291 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.282 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $284,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,652.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,521 shares of company stock valued at $60,365,505 over the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

