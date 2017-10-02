Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.77% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) worth $270,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 318,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded up 0.20% during trading on Monday, hitting $108.06. 346,718 shares of the stock traded hands. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

In related news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $1,509,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 14,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $1,458,401.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,521 shares of company stock worth $60,365,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

