Equity Residential (EQR) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,486.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,800,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,348,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,116,000 after buying an additional 1,140,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,443,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after buying an additional 957,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,697,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,917,000 after buying an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 145.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,073,000 after buying an additional 909,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE EQR) opened at 65.93 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $612.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 90.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. UBS AG cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/equity-residential-eqr-holdings-decreased-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $29,023.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $192,006.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.