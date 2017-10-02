ePlus inc. (PLUS) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 106,037.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of ePlus inc. worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ePlus inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ePlus inc. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in ePlus inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ePlus inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered ePlus inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut ePlus inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of ePlus inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director C Thomas Faulders III sold 5,214 shares of ePlus inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $445,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,000 shares of ePlus inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $83,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,214 shares of company stock worth $1,365,802. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) opened at 92.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.40. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

ePlus inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ePlus inc. Profile

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

