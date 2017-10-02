EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Stake Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,311,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $390,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,862 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 50,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 58.4% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 312,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/eog-resources-inc-eog-stake-lifted-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) opened at 96.74 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $109.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.86 billion.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.37%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.