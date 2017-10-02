Envision Healthcare Corporation (EVHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Envision Healthcare Corporation worth $77,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE EVHC) opened at 44.95 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.26 billion. Envision Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Envision Healthcare Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare Corporation will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Envision Healthcare Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Envision Healthcare Corporation Profile

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

