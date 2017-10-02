Entellus Medical (ENTL) & Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Head to Head Survey

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ: ENTL) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Entellus Medical Inc. alerts:

This table compares Entellus Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entellus Medical $80.80 million 5.80 -$26.99 million ($1.66) -11.12 Apollo Endosurgery $63.01 million 1.28 -$10.53 million N/A N/A

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Entellus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Entellus Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entellus Medical -41.11% -60.34% -36.76% Apollo Endosurgery -81.59% -142.98% -54.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entellus Medical and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entellus Medical 1 2 4 0 2.43 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entellus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.04%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Entellus Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Entellus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Entellus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Entellus Medical has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entellus Medical beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment. The Company’s XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation family of products consists of its XprESS Pro device, its XprESS LoProfile device and its XprESS Ultra device. The MiniFESS family of surgical instruments includes eight devices designed to enable physicians to perform various surgical procedures. The Fiagon Image Guidance System (IGS) consists of a navigation unit, navigation sensor, software instruments and a patient localizer.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly Lpath, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries. The Company’s products include ORBERA, LAP-BAND and OverStitch. The Company’s product, ORBERA, is a gastric balloon. The ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is a minimally invasive procedure that offers weight loss. The LAP-BAND System is indicated for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures through a flexible endoscope. OverStitch offers solutions for defects in both the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.

Receive News & Ratings for Entellus Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entellus Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.