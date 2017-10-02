EnLink Midstream Partners, (ENLK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about EnLink Midstream Partners, (NYSE:ENLK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream Partners, earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.5830204889241 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

EnLink Midstream Partners, (NYSE ENLK) opened at 16.76 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.82 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners, has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

EnLink Midstream Partners, Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

