Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.55 Million

Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $429.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $438.60 million. Energizer Holdings reported sales of $432.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings will report full year sales of $429.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer Holdings.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.88 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 529.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (ENR) traded up 1.010% on Friday, hitting $46.515. 410,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.443 and a beta of 0.60. Energizer Holdings has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Energizer Holdings’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other Energizer Holdings news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.43 per share, with a total value of $227,865.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $266,238.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,974 shares in the company, valued at $886,361.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,839. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Energizer Holdings by 30.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer Holdings by 149.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

