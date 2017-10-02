Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Corporation alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) traded down 0.17% on Monday, hitting $109.12. 181,914 shares of the company were exchanged. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.16 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-reduces-position-in-edwards-lifesciences-corporation-ew.html.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 18,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $2,134,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $541,966.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,901 shares of company stock worth $20,191,196. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.