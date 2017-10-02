Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $8,594,000 Position in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas continued to hold its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Duke Realty Corporation worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Duke Realty Corporation by 460.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 50,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,359 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty Corporation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 447,702 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth $754,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Duke Realty Corporation by 23.5% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty Corporation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Duke Realty Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corporation from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corporation from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE DRE) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 321,346 shares of the company were exchanged. Duke Realty Corporation has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Duke Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 166.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corporation will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

