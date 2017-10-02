Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.70 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,214.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $130,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE SPGI) traded up 0.413% on Monday, reaching $156.955. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.287 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $158.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 202.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

