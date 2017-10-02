Emerson Electric Company (EMR) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.02.

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE EMR) traded up 0.676% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.265. 1,946,265 shares of the company were exchanged. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.231 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $15,702,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

