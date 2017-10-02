Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stake Maintained by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. held its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,258,000 after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 93.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,980,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,681,000 after buying an additional 1,441,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) opened at 85.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $15,680,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,682,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,499,146.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock worth $48,551,300 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stake Maintained by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/eli-lilly-and-company-lly-stake-maintained-by-endurance-wealth-management-inc.html.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.